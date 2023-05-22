Crash on NJ Turnpike Closes Several Lanes of Traffic

A crash on the NJ Turnpike in Burlington County closed several lanes of traffic Monday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. there was word of a crash involving injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound of Interchange 6 - Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mansfield Township.

At the moment there are several lanes of traffic blocked to oncoming cars. There are also police and a firetruck on the scene.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and two cars that appeared to have been in a collision could be seen in separate lanes.

At this time there is no further information.

This is a breaking new story, check back for updates as it develops.