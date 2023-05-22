New Jersey

Crash on NJ Turnpike Closes Several Lanes of Traffic

At this time there is word of injuries, but not on how many or the extent of them

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A crash on the NJ Turnpike in Burlington County closed several lanes of traffic Monday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. there was word of a crash involving injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound of Interchange 6 - Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mansfield Township.

At the moment there are several lanes of traffic blocked to oncoming cars. There are also police and a firetruck on the scene.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and two cars that appeared to have been in a collision could be seen in separate lanes.

At this time there is no further information.

This is a breaking new story, check back for updates as it develops.

