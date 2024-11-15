A school bus with children on board and a pickup truck collided in Lower Moreland, Montgomery County Thursday night closing down a road.

The crash happened at Buxmont Street and County Line Road and caused the pick-up truck to get pinned underneath the school bus.

Emergency crews could be seen by SkyForce10 removing the truck from under the school bus.

County Line Road is closed in both directions from Pine Road to Bustleton Avenue due to the crash, Lower Moreland Police Department said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Superintendent of Schools for the Lower Moreland Township School District send out a statement to their community confirming the school bus was one of theirs.

"As some may be aware, one of our activity buses was involved in an accident this evening while completing the late bus run. Fortunately, the bus was largely empty at the time of the accident, with only a few of our students on the bus," Dr. Dennis Best said in the message. "As with all bus accidents, police and other emergency responders were called to the scene, and students were medically evaluated. The LMTSD students involved in the accident were subsequently released to their parents/guardians."

At this time there have been no injuries reported, and police have not released any information regarding the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.