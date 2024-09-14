Late night crash in Delaware County leaves two dead, police say

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead Friday night in Delaware County.

According to police, around 9:48 p.m., a grey Mazda 5 van collided with a dark grey Chevrolet Impala on the ramp from I-95 N. to 476 N, prior to McDade Blvd.

The Mazda also struck the driver of the Chevrolet Impala because they were outside of their vehicle at the time of the collision, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said both the driver of the Mazda and the driver of the Chevrolet Impala were pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of death for both individuals and the manner of the crash is still under investigation.

Police said the roadway will remain closed during the investigation.