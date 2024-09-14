Delaware County

Late night crash in Delaware County leaves two dead, police say

The incident happened Friday just before 10 p.m. on the ramp from I-95 N. to 476 N, prior to McDade Blvd.

By Cherise Lynch

Police lights
Getty Images

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead Friday night in Delaware County.

According to police, around 9:48 p.m., a grey Mazda 5 van collided with a dark grey Chevrolet Impala on the ramp from I-95 N. to 476 N, prior to McDade Blvd.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Mazda also struck the driver of the Chevrolet Impala because they were outside of their vehicle at the time of the collision, police said.

Bucks County 16 hours ago

Do you know her? Elderly woman accused of stealing from stores in Bucks County

Crime and Courts Sep 13

Thieves used cloned key fobs to steal cars, Pennsylvania AG says

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said both the driver of the Mazda and the driver of the Chevrolet Impala were pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of death for both individuals and the manner of the crash is still under investigation.

Police said the roadway will remain closed during the investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware CountyPennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us