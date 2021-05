A crash on a stretch of Interstate 95 in Delaware County completely closed all northbound lanes Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near Exit 9 in Tinicum Township, police said. Emergency responders could be seen on the interstate, though authorities did not immediately say if anyone was hurt or killed.

The highway reopened later in the evening after hours of being shut down, police said.