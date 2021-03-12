peter max

Peter Max Loses NJ Court Battle Over Million of Dollars' Worth of Sandy-Damaged Art

An attorney representing famed artist Peter Max said he was reviewing the opinion and considering whether to appeal to the New Jersey Supreme Court

By David Porter

In this June 14, 2017, file photo, artist Peter Max poses for photos during the unveiling of the theme art he created for the 2017 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Max also created the theme art first featuring Arthur Ashe Stadium when it was brand new 20 years ago.
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

What to Know

  • A New Jersey appeals court has ruled against famed pop artist Peter Max in a dispute over millions of dollars’ worth of his works that were damaged in a warehouse during Superstorm Sandy.
  • Max, whose distinctive psychedelic drawings have been widely reproduced on posters and postage stamps and exhibited in museums, claims an arbitrator's $48 million insurance award was too low.
  • Thousands of paintings, posters and other works were damaged at a warehouse in northern New Jersey when Superstorm Sandy hit the area in 2012.

A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday ruled against famed pop artist Peter Max in a dispute over millions of dollars’ worth of his works that were damaged in a warehouse during Superstorm Sandy.

The German-born Max, whose distinctive psychedelic drawings have been widely reproduced on posters and postage stamps and exhibited in museums since the 1960s, has claimed an arbitrator’s $48 million insurance award was too low.

Thousands of his paintings, posters and other works were damaged at a warehouse in Lyndhurst in northern New Jersey when Superstorm Sandy hit the area in late October 2012, according to court documents.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Northeast Philadelphia 12 hours ago

Mom in Custody Following Suspicious Death of 2-Year-Old Girl in Northeast Philly Home

Philadelphia 17 hours ago

Video Shows Dirt Bike Rider Attacking Driver, Pulling Out Gun in South Philly

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When Max and his insurers, Great American Security and Lloyds, couldn't agree on a cost for the damages, a former New Jersey Supreme Court justice was designated to resolve the dispute.

Max and his associated companies allege the justice incorrectly calculated the worth of the damaged works by applying a discount to some entire categories, including posters.

A lower court judge had ruled the valuations were appropriate and that Max's approach “overlooked the possibility that many of the items had not sold in the past and that the entire body of works likely would not in the future be sold at these prices," according to Thursday's ruling.

The appeals court also wrote in its ruling that it lacked jurisdiction and left the lower court's decision undisturbed.

An attorney representing Max said he was reviewing the opinion and considering whether to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

"This appeal raises important and novel questions concerning the valuation of insurance claims under policies covering fine arts collections," attorney Bradley Nash said. “Despite the important public policy issues presented, the Appellate Division declined to exercise its supervisory authority and did not reach the merits of the appeal. We are evaluating all options.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

peter maxNew JerseySuperstorm Sandy
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us