Community rallies around firefighter who lost home after to fire

A community in Lehigh County is coming to the aid of one of it's own after the home of a neighborhood firefighter caught on fire.

It's an emotional time for Coopersburg firefighters after the house of Assistant Chief Ben Horner went up in flames on Monday, Jan. 13 and displaced him, his wife and their three children.

Now, neighbors are making it their mission to help.

"It’s upsetting to me myself, having to deal again with one of our own, is tough," Coopersburg Fire Rescue Chief Dave Huber said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The call went out immediately to help the Horner family who have three kids under the age of 11.

One neighbor, Daniella Greenhill, brought a garbage bag filled with clothes. She told NBC10 that Coopersburg is a tight knit community that rallies for each other.

"I have a daughter the same age, so I gave her all her clothes away. I couldn’t imagine what it would be like to lose all your stuff. So that’s all I had to give," Greenhill explained.

NBC10 was told that the assistant chief and his family could be out of their house for months.

Chief Huber was the first firefighter on scene Monday night when the flames broke out. He shared the moment he found out about the fire.

"Hearing Ben’s voice, our assistant chief on the radio, and the struggle and heartbreak in his voice, was difficult to deal with at first," Huber said.

With donations flooding the fire station, the Horner family is quickly realizing that they are not alone.