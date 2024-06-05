Pennsylvania

New hip-hop themed cookie shop set to serve up the ‘doughpest' treats in Delco

By Cherise Lynch

Cookie Plug Fire Cracker Smores
Cookie Plug

If you've got a sweet tooth and love cookies, you might want to listen up.

Entrepreneurs Khaled Salem and Amany Elgarhy of Glen Mills have brought one of America's fastest-growing cookie concepts to Delaware County.

Cookie Plug, an edgy and dynamic company that draws its inspiration from hip-hop music and street art, will open its first Pennsylvania location in downtown Media this week.

The store will be located on State Street directly across from Iron Hill Brewery and Trader Joe's.

The menu features a dozen flavors with names like Pixie Junkie, Bam Bam, Snooperdoodle, and Chocolate XTC. These extra-large and incredibly thick treats are baked fresh on-site every day.

Cookie Plug Media will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 7th, at 1 p.m. with Mayor Robert McMahon and members of the Media Business Authority.

Then, on Saturday, June 8th, starting at 11 a.m., the doors will open for the public, featuring activities for kids, hip-hop tunes, and special deals. You can buy four cookies and a drink and get eight cookies for FREE!

"Joining the Cookie Plug family was a natural fit for us, given our journey and aspirations for entrepreneurship," Elgarhy said. "The franchise presented an incredible opportunity to achieve this. We were drawn to its unique concept--which blends amazing, high-quality cookies for our community with a lively, hip-hop inspired theme."

For more information about the "doughpest cookies" around, visit cookieplug.com.

