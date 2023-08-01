Construction to close Allegheny Ave., I-95 ramps and cause detours in Port Richmond

Allegheny Avenue at the Interstate 95 interchange (Exit 25) in Northeast Philadelphia will be under construction for six-weeks, closing the road and the I-95 southbound on and off-ramps.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that drivers will not be able to access Allegheny Avenue between Richmond Street and I-95 or the southbound on-off ramps for reconstruction starting Monday, August 14 through approximately Friday, September 22.

The road work is the final stage of PennDOT’s $31.2 million project that reconstructed sections of Delaware, Castor, and Allegheny avenues to improve traffic flow between the port area and I-95.

During the closure, the following detours will be in place:

Westbound Allegheny Avenue traffic from the port area will be detoured south on E. Allen Street to south on Richmond Street, west on Lehigh Avenue, then north on Aramingo Avenue to Allegheny Avenue.

Eastbound Allegheny Avenue traffic bound for the port area east of I-95 will be detoured to Delaware Avenue.

Traffic normally exiting southbound I-95 at Allegheny Avenue will exit at Girard Avenue (Exit 23) and follow the signs to Richmond Street north back to Allegheny Avenue.

The reconstruction project is weather dependent, drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time. Drivers can check conditions on the construction work on Allegheny Ave and other sites here.