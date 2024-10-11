Conshohocken Italian Bakery closing after over 50 years in business

A long-time bakery is closing in the borough of Conshohocken after over 50 years in business.

“We know many of you will be shocked to learn, after 51 fabulous years in the Borough of Conshohocken, we will be closing our doors, forever,” the Conshohocken Italian Bakery announced on Facebook on Thursday.

The bakery’s closing day will be October 27.

“We have personal reasons for this decision, and it did not come lightly. It is now time for us as a family to be together. We've given you our best, and we hope it was good enough to keep those reminiscent anecdotes of Conshohocken Italian Bakery in your lives and to tell those stories of what once was, as we will continue to cherish the many memories you have given us,” the bakery’s statement said.

The bakery has been there since 1973 and has been a staple of the community.

“It’s been a staple here in Conshohocken for such a long time so definitely sad to see it go but we’re hearing that it might go on to bigger and better things,” Paul Garber, a resident in the area, said.

Garber said the message from the community to the bakery is thank you, best of luck, enjoy spending time with your family.

Michael Gambone, co-owner of the Conshohocken Italian Bakery, reiterated that it wasn’t an easy decision for his family to make. He described it as “emotional” and “hard” but said at the end of the day the family had to come first.

“We love them, we thank them, we couldn’t have done it without them over the years,” Gambone said about the community.

He said they are working to keep their employees employed after they close. The business location will have different owners moving forward.

The business has received an outpouring of love on social media following the news that the bakery will be closing.

The bakery has been baking fresh Italian breads, rolls, buns, and tomato pie varieties for the greater Philadelphia area and suburbs. It also has served restaurants and establishments in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster and Philadelphia regions.