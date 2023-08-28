Thousands of animals adopted in Philly region during Clear the Shelters event

From New Jersey to Delaware to the Pennsylvania suburbs to Philadelphia, it was another successful Clear the Shelters event in our region this year though the numbers were down from their pre-pandemic levels.

Over the weekend alone, 1,114 animals were adopted from participating shelters while a total of 5,396 animals were adopted over the entire month of August.

“It’s so cool to be able to offer an animal that’s struggling or abandoned, give them a second chance and there are so many animals that need you,” said Laura Foley, the adoption program manager for PAWS, Philadelphia’s largest rescue partner.

Foley said PAWS had 30 adoptions on Saturday but the rescue took in 27 more animals on Sunday.

Those animals include Flat Stanley, a cat with three legs and June the cat, who’s missing her ears but has a big heart.

Overall, despite the event’s success, the number of adoptions this year were lower than the pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.

“I think people are struggling financially, so the number of animals leaving are just not compensating for the number of animals coming in,” Foley said.

Many animal shelters are seeing a plateau or a decline of animals being adopted, leading to worst-case scenarios at some no-kill centers.

“Realistically, overcrowding leads to increased illness,” Foley said. “It pushes the staff beyond their limits of what they’re able to provide in terms of care, so euthanasia levels are going to go up if it continues.”

PAWS and other shelters are still waiving many adoption fees through the end of August. And even if you can’t adopt, you can still foster, volunteer and donate money or supplies.

“If you have a spare bathroom even or just a little corner that you can carve out for a foster animal, we’d love your help,” Foley said.

Check out photos and highlights from this year’s Clear the Shelters event below:

The NBC10 team is at the @PSPCA today for the annual #CleartheShelters event. Local animal shelters and rescues are waiving or reducing adoption fees in an effort to help find forever homes for thousands of pets. pic.twitter.com/iMX3f5SwOU — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 26, 2023

What a great weekend for pet lovers in the Philadelphia region as hundreds of animals found new homes as part of the Clear the Shelters initiative.

Thousands of animals in need found their new "furever" homes thanks to the annual Clear the Shelters campaign. NBC10's Rosemary Connors has the details.

Adoption fees are waived or reduced this Saturday at several animal shelters in the region for the annual Clear the Shelters campaign. NBC10's Sheila Wakto introduces some of the dogs up for adoption at the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Adoption fees are waived or reduced this Saturday at several animal shelters in the region for the annual Clear the Shelters campaign. NBC10's Sheila Wakto introduces some of the adorable cats up for adoption at the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Do you need a place where you and your pooch can hang out on the town? NBC10's Valeria Aponte Feliciano shows you where tall drinks and tail-wagging are the flavor of every day.

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 are committed to finding these "long-timers" their forever homes during our Clear the Shelters event. Check out Snoop, Mia and Bevo.

The Burlington County Animal Shelter is one of the shelters in our area that will be waiving or reducing adoption fees on Saturday to help animals find "furever" homes. NBC10's Lucy Bustamante speaks with the shelter's director Erika Haines who introduces us to "Agnes."

A shelter can't compare to an animal finding their forever home. NBC10's Tim Furlong spent a day in the life of a shelter pet and watched as they were trained for the moment a family brings them home.

Looking to adopt a pet? Meet these long-time shelter animals looking for a home

Women's Animal Center in Bensalem is participating this Saturday in the annual Clear the Shelters event. The center will reduce adoption fees for cats and dogs by 50% and adoption fees will be waived for small pets.

On Saturday, more than 50 local animal shelters and rescues will be waiving or reducing adoption fees to get as many animals into their "furever" homes as possible for the annual Clear the Shelters event. NBC10's Sheila Watko spoke with South Jersey's Community Cat Club with plenty of cute kittens to choose from.

Philly PAWS is waving adoptions for cats and dogs until the end of August to help loving animals find a home.

After being featured on NBC10, Boo, the puppy was able to find a "furever" home! NBC10's Sheila Watko has the story of Boo's new family.

Alexia was shot in West Philadelphia and doctors had to amputate one of her legs. NBC10's Brenna Weick explains how she was the perfect fit for a family in South Philadelphia.

Last year, a family from Millville brought home their furry friend thanks to NBC10 and Telemundo's Clear the Shelters campaign. NBC10's Cydney Long has their story.

Meet Trina, a dog that may have been passed up by others at the shelter due to her health issues, but for one couple, Hannah and Jackson, she was perfect and it was love at first sight. NBC10's Tracy Davidson shares their story.

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 are working to "Clear the Shelters": television play-by-play announcer for the 76ers, Kate Scott, truly recognizes the appreciation her rescue Pit bull Piper returns to her after Scott's long days from work. NBC10's Tracy Davidson shares their wonderful story.

Phillies star Nick Castellanos talks about how his dog Lola is a big part of his family. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Taryn Hatcher catches up with the Castellanos for more.