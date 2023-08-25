August is Clear the Shelters month where we need your help finding forever homes for animals

There's nothing quite like having a cute pet to come home to at the end of the day.
And while bringing new pets into your home is not always easy, the bond you build with them can bring you more happiness than you could imagine.
For the month of August, NBC 10 and Telemundo 62 are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to find forever homes for thousands of pets.
In honor of our Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign, we have been featuring special animals and highlighting the work of shelters and rescues across our area.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
And don't miss our big event on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania SPCA who will be hosting an in-person event where people can come and adopt animals on the spot at 350 E. Erie Avenue in Philadelphia.
We also are shining a spotlight on some special animals who have been in shelters for far too long and are just waiting to be adopted into their forever homes.
Clear The Shelters
Finding forever homes across the country
Check out the animals below to learn more about them and where you can adopt them.
Looking to adopt a pet? Meet these long-time shelter animals looking for a home
Clear the Shelters month is also a great time to adopt a new member of the family because participating shelters and rescues reduce or waive adoption fees. We also highlighted some specific shelters in need.
Success stories of the animals that do find their forever homes are always heartwarming, so we of course wanted to share those.