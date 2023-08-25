August is Clear the Shelters month where we need your help finding forever homes for animals

There's nothing quite like having a cute pet to come home to at the end of the day.

And while bringing new pets into your home is not always easy, the bond you build with them can bring you more happiness than you could imagine.

For the month of August, NBC 10 and Telemundo 62 are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to find forever homes for thousands of pets.

In honor of our Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign, we have been featuring special animals and highlighting the work of shelters and rescues across our area.

And don't miss our big event on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania SPCA who will be hosting an in-person event where people can come and adopt animals on the spot at 350 E. Erie Avenue in Philadelphia.

A shelter can't compare to an animal finding their forever home. NBC10's Tim Furlong spent a day in the life of a shelter pet and watched as they were trained for the moment a family brings them home.

We also are shining a spotlight on some special animals who have been in shelters for far too long and are just waiting to be adopted into their forever homes.

Check out the animals below to learn more about them and where you can adopt them.

Looking to adopt a pet? Meet these long-time shelter animals looking for a home

Clear the Shelters month is also a great time to adopt a new member of the family because participating shelters and rescues reduce or waive adoption fees. We also highlighted some specific shelters in need.

Women's Animal Center in Bensalem is participating this Saturday in the annual Clear the Shelters event. The center will reduce adoption fees for cats and dogs by 50% and adoption fees will be waived for small pets.

On Saturday, more than 50 local animal shelters and rescues will be waiving or reducing adoption fees to get as many animals into their "furever" homes as possible for the annual Clear the Shelters event. NBC10's Sheila Watko spoke with South Jersey's Community Cat Club with plenty of cute kittens to choose from.

Philly PAWS is waving adoptions for cats and dogs until the end of August to help loving animals find a home.

Success stories of the animals that do find their forever homes are always heartwarming, so we of course wanted to share those.

Alexia was shot in West Philadelphia and doctors had to amputate one of her legs. NBC10's Brenna Weick explains how she was the perfect fit for a family in South Philadelphia.

Last year, a family from Millville brought home their furry friend thanks to NBC10 and Telemundo's Clear the Shelters campaign. NBC10's Cydney Long has their story.

Meet Trina, a dog that may have been passed up by others at the shelter due to her health issues, but for one couple, Hannah and Jackson, she was perfect and it was love at first sight. NBC10's Tracy Davidson shares their story.