Clear the Shelters

South Jersey animal shelter offering $1 dog adoptions now through St. Patrick's Day

By Cherise Lynch

Cute dogs with leprechaun hats on white background. St. Patrick's Day
Getty Images

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey is "critically full" and has invited the public to find their "lucky charms" during a reduced-fee adoption promotion.

The shelter is offering $1 dog adoptions now through St. Patrick's Day

According to Executive Director Ken Sieranski, the shelter has seen a 25% increase in dog intake compared with 2023.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The adoption center is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to see the dogs that are up for adoption you can visit Homeward Bound's website.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Clear the SheltersNew Jerseycritter corner
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us