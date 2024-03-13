South Jersey animal shelter offering $1 dog adoptions now through St. Patrick's Day

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey is "critically full" and has invited the public to find their "lucky charms" during a reduced-fee adoption promotion.

The shelter is offering $1 dog adoptions now through St. Patrick's Day

According to Executive Director Ken Sieranski, the shelter has seen a 25% increase in dog intake compared with 2023.

The adoption center is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to see the dogs that are up for adoption you can visit Homeward Bound's website.