Meet Cronut: NJ pup drafted to play in 2024 Puppy Bowl

By Cherise Lynch

If you're not in the mood to watch the Chiefs and 49ers play in the Super Bowl this weekend, you can watch a local dog play in the Puppy Bowl instead.

A 9-month-old Shar-Pei named Jake “Cronut” Waffles from Cherry Hill, New Jersey is representing Team Fluff for this year’s Puppy Bowl.

Cronut came from the Shar-Pei Rescue of Virginia in Chesapeake, Virginia and has been adopted into the Sevick Family.

Patricia Sevick told NBC10 they gave him the nickname Cronut because it has been 20 years since the release of cronuts and it's the 20th annual Puppy Bowl.

Cronut has now become quite popular and is already a celebrity in the neighborhood.

To celebrate Cronut, the chefs at Haddon Culinary even baked special cronuts and donated a portion of the proceeds to help shelter dogs in need.

You can cheer on Cronut in the Puppy Bowl this Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.

