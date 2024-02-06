The Boozy Mutt aims to help senior dogs get adopted on Super Bowl Sunday

Philadelphia's newest dog-friendly bar the Boozy Mutt to host their version of Animal Plant's Puppy Bowl called "The Wooder Bowl" in partnership with ACCT Philly to help senior dogs get adopted.

The Wooder Bowl will be on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the restaurant located at 2639 Poplar Street.

Guests will have the opportunity to support ACCT Philly by purchasing personalized dog tags or ordering items off the Boozy Mutt menu.

The focus of this event is getting senior dogs adopted as well as supporting ACCT Philly's YODA Fund helping fund medical care for dogs.

This is your chance to meet adoptable dogs or just bring your own dog to hang out and play.

There will be complimentary “woofer ice,” a house-made frozen treat consisting of watermelon ice cubes and unsweetened whipped cream, for all dogs who arrive in football gear.

Following the Wooder Bowl you can stick around for a Super Bowl "Watch Pawrty" where there will be additional food and drink specials.