Members-Only Delaware Dog Park Named Best in U.S.

America in Bloom has named Lewes Unleashed Dog Park the "Best Dog Park" in the country

By Dan Stamm

Looking for the best dog park in the country? You won't need to leave the tri-state area, but you need to make sure you have a membership.

The nonprofit America in Bloom gave its 2021 Symposium award for "Best Dog Park" to Lewes Unleashed Dog Park in Lewes, Delaware.

The members-only Lewes Unleashed Dog Park was recognized for the award that focuses on dog parks that are "good for community development as more and more people are moving to and investing in communities that provide amenities for pets."

On its website, the dog park says "all members and dogs are required to act as good citizens while visiting the park."

If you and your pup want in on the park, you have to wait. The organization isn't accepting new members, but is taking names for its waitlist.

