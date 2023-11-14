“Critically full': NJ animal shelter offers $7 cat adoptions this week

Looking for a four-legged friend to add to your family? One New Jersey animal shelter is packed to furry capacity and urgently needs adopters.

Due to the overcrowding, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood has launched a $7 cat adoption special this week to help clear space.

In an Instagram post, the shelter wrote in part:

"Cat adopters are desperately needed THIS WEEK at Homeward Bound! It's November, and our shelter should not be CRITICALLY FULL. More cats are in need now than ever, and intake to our shelter is not slowing down."

The discounted adoption fees will be from Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Nov. 19.

For more information visit www.homewardboundnj.org.