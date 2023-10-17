Hundreds of animals adopted amid overcrowding issues at ACCT Philly

One local animal shelter avoided euthanizing dozens of animals thanks to the public's help.

Last week, ACCT Philly put out a desperate call for help after overcrowding issues led them to make tough decisions.

At the time the shelter had over 130 dogs and 150 cats, which was too much for them to handle.

According to ACCT Philly Executive Director Sarah Barnett, they had to walk up and down the isles of the shelter to choose dogs to be euthanized for "no reason but lack of space."

In a Facebook post on Sunday, ACCT Philly wrote that since the word had gotten out that they needed help, hundreds of animals fortunately had been adopted and found new homes.

179 cats, 127 dogs and 4 rabbits have been adopted since last Tuesday, according to the shelter.

With all of the adoptions, the shelter now has room to give space to more animals in need.

If you're looking to adopt check out acctphilly.org for more information.