Animals rescued from Delaware home now up for adoption

Looking to add a furry friend to your family? Dozens of animals rescued from filth and starvation in a Delaware home are now looking for new "fur-ever" homes.

On Monday, 76 animals were removed from a mobile home after they were found living in "cramped and unsanitary" conditions, according to officials.

The animals were transported to the Brandywine Valley SPCA Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown, Delaware where the animals received care.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA said after being medically evaluated, some of the animals are now ready to be adopted and will be available at three of their adoption campuses starting Saturday at 11 a.m.

Some of the dogs and cats will be available at the campus located at 290 Churchmans Road in New Castle, Delaware.

Most of the dogs and a bird will be up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Center located at 19022 Shingle Point Road in Georgetown and the Georgetown Campus located at 22918 Dupont Highway.

The organization said adoptions are on a first-come basis and all paperwork will be done on-site.

For more information, you can visit bvspca.org.