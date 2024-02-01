76 animals rescued from ‘unsanitary' Delaware mobile home, officials say

76 animals were removed from a Delaware mobile home after they were found living in "cramped and unsanitary" conditions, according to officials.

The Office of Animal Welfare's Delaware Animal Services had received a call from Delaware State Police around 2 p.m. on Monday about a potential animal cruelty case, officials said.

Officials said, when animal welfare officers arrived, they found 66 dogs and puppies, 9 cats and 1 bird living in inhumane conditions.

The dogs were found together in cramped rooms covered in feces, urine and filth, according to officials.

Not a single dog was sterilized and they had continued to reproduce. Officials said the dogs ranged in age from newborn to senior.

Officials said they were able to remove the animals from the home and successfully transported them to the Brandywine Valley SPCA Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown where the animals are receiving medical care.

“Our team has been working around the clock since these animals came into our care late Monday,” Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb said in a statement. “We will continue to work with them and provide medical care and rehabilitation until we can place them in the forever homes they each deserve.”

The animals were all infested with fleas and had other medical issues including being underweight and suffering from skin or eye issues, officials said.

“No animal should have to live like this,” DAS Captain Rebecca Stratton said in a news release. “Thankfully we were alerted in time to prevent further neglect and remove the animals from the horrible conditions they were forced to endure.”

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending, according to Delaware Animal Services.

Brandywine Valley SPCA is asking for the public's assistance in helping with the animal's emergency needs. If you would like to help you can visit bvspca.org/get-involved.

If you are concerned about an animal's welfare and suspect cruelty or neglect, you can contact the Office of Animal Welfare's Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646 or online at animalservices.delaware.gov/report_violation/25.