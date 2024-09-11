The fight over the proposed 76 Place in the heart of Chinatown continues.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is holding a town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 11 starting at 6 p.m. for residents and business owners in the neighborhood to voice their concerns.

Before the town hall, the Save Chinatown Coalition held a press conference to explain why they think this town hall is not enough to save the neighborhood.

This comes less than a week after thousands of people rallied against the proposed arena in Center City on Saturday, Sept. 7.

If approved, 76 Place will stand on the border of Chinatown at the site of the current Fashion District.

Those who oppose it though say it will cause congestion, indirect displacement and gentrification.

This is an ongoing news story. Check back here for updates.