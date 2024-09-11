Philadelphia

Mayor Parker holds town hall with Chinatown neighbors to discuss proposed 76 Place arena

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

The fight over the proposed 76 Place in the heart of Chinatown continues.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is holding a town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 11 starting at 6 p.m. for residents and business owners in the neighborhood to voice their concerns.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Before the town hall, the Save Chinatown Coalition held a press conference to explain why they think this town hall is not enough to save the neighborhood.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This comes less than a week after thousands of people rallied against the proposed arena in Center City on Saturday, Sept. 7.

If approved, 76 Place will stand on the border of Chinatown at the site of the current Fashion District.

Those who oppose it though say it will cause congestion, indirect displacement and gentrification.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Music & Musicians 9 hours ago

Legendary R&B artist, native Philadelphian Frankie Beverly dies at 77

SEPTA 1 hour ago

SEPTA to close ticket offices at Regional Rail stations

This is an ongoing news story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us