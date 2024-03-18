West Philadelphia

The remains for a child, believed to be between the ages of 2 and 4 years old, were found in bag in a dumpster along N. 38th Street in West Philadelphia on Monday morning, according to police

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after a human remains were discovered in a garbage bag along 38th Street in West Philadelphia on Monday.
Police are investigating after the remains of a child were found in a duffel bag in a dumpster in West Philadelphia on Monday morning.

According to police, the grim discovery was made when Community Life Improvement Program workers, who were cleaning along the 600 block of N. 38th Street in West Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood, opened up a duffel bag that they found.

Inside, officials said, the workers found the unidentified remains of a child believed to have been between the ages of two and four years old.

A law enforcement official told NBC10 that police secured the location at about 10:15 a.m. and that the remains were "pretty decomposed" and were likely in that bag for some time.

Police are still working to identify the remains and have not yet determined how the child may have died.

But, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

