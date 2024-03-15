3 children hit by car while crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia

Three children were hit by a car Thursday in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Accident Investigations Division said the accident happened while the children - ages six, eight and eleven - were crossing the street near 68th Street and Woodland Avenue.

According to a witness, the kids did look both ways before crossing but the driver swerved to avoid another car and hit them.

Police said all of the children suffered injuries to their legs, face and arms. One of the children is listed in critical condition.