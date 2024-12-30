Center City

Child struck by NJ Transit bus on Market Street

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a child was struck by an NJ Transit bus at the intersection of 6th and Market streets on Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a child was struck by an NJ Transit bus on Market Street in Old City on Monday morning.

According to police, a child has been hospitalized after they were struck by an NJ Transit bus at the intersection of 6th and Market streets at about 9:09 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.

Officials with NJ Transit said, in an update late Monday morning, that the bus on the 317 line had just departed from 6th and Race Street to begin its run to Asbury Park when it "made contact" with the child at the intersection.

There were no riders on board the bus, and the bus operator was not injured in the crash, officials said.

The bus, officials said, stayed at the scene after the incident.

Officials could not provide further identifying information on the child involved in this incident and had no immediate information on the extent of the child's injuries.

However, they said the child has been taken to the hospital and an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.

