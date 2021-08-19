Child Shot in Head with Gun in Chester City

A young child was struck in the head by a bullet when a gun allegedly fell from a table inside a home in Chester, Delaware County, police said Thursday night.
The baby is expected to survive, police said. The unidentified child was taken to Crozer Medical Center following the shooting at 7:30 p.m. and has since been transported to Nemours duPont Hospital for Children, police said.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of Frank Young Avenue in the small city just south of Philadelphia International Airport. The investigation remains open.