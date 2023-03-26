12-Year-Old Shot in Chest in Strawberry Mansion

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old child was shot in the chest at a home in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded just before 11:30 a.m. to a home along the 2600 block of N. Hollywood Street, after a child was shot in the chest.

Officials have said they have recovered the firearm and believe this incident is likely the result of an accidental shooting.

However, police have not yet provided details on what led to the shooting, nor the gender or identity of the child involved in the incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The victim has been taken to a nearby hospital and the child's condition was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.