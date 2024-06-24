Frankford

Child shot in Philly's Frankford neighborhood

Police are investigating after an 8-year-old child was shot in the leg during an incident on Gillingham Street in the city's Frankford section

By Hayden Mitman

Philadelphia Police officers investigate after a child was shot in the city's Frankford section on Monday, June 24.
NBC10

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after an 8-year-old child was shot in an incident that happened in the Frankford section of the city on Monday.

According to police, at about 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 1800 block of Gillingham Street, to find an 8-year-old child who had been shot.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police transported the child, who was struck in the lower left leg, to a nearby hospital.

In a brief update, law enforcement officials told NBC10 the child is in stable condition and a weapon has been recovered.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, police officials did not immediately disclose what may have caused the shooting, but they said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Frankford
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us