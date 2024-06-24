Child shot in Philly's Frankford neighborhood

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after an 8-year-old child was shot in an incident that happened in the Frankford section of the city on Monday.

According to police, at about 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 1800 block of Gillingham Street, to find an 8-year-old child who had been shot.

Police transported the child, who was struck in the lower left leg, to a nearby hospital.

In a brief update, law enforcement officials told NBC10 the child is in stable condition and a weapon has been recovered.

However, police officials did not immediately disclose what may have caused the shooting, but they said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.