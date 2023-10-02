Child injured after being trampled when gunfire erupts at youth football game

A boy was injured on Sunday night as crowds fled when gunshots were heard as a youth football game was being played on a field near Temple University's North Philadelphia campus.

According to police the incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, after shots were heard as the North Philadelphia Blackhawks youth football team was playing against the West Philadelphia Panthers team at a field at the intersection of 11th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Officials said that a boy -- who they did not provide further identifying information on -- was injured when the crowd panicked after the sounds of gunfire were heard in the area.

The boy was not shot, and police said, the shooting was not related to the game. Though, as of Monday morning, officials did not disclose the severity of the boy's injuries.

Police have not provided further information about that shooting, nor have they said if anyone was injured in the nearby area due to gunfire.

An investigation into the incident, police said, is ongoing.