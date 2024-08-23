Pennsylvania

Child accidentally shoots woman in Upper Darby, police say

A child accidentally shot a woman on the 200 block of Burmont Road in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, police say

By David Chang

A woman is recovering after a child accidentally shot her in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, police said.

The incident occurred Friday morning along the 200 block of Burmont Road. Police said a child was playing with a gun and accidentally fired the weapon, shooting a woman.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the area is currently safe and the situation is under control. They did not reveal any additional details on the shooting or the relationship between the child and woman.

