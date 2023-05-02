Germantown

Child Abuse Charges for Man Involved in Germantown Barricade

A man who allegedly attempted 'suicide by cop' over the weekend has been charged with sexual abuse of a 9-year-old child, police said

By Hayden Mitman

A man, who law enforcement officials said attempted to commit "suicide by cop" during a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, will be facing new charges that claim he molested a 9-year-old child.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, Steve Robbins, 65, has been charged with unlawful contact of a minor, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and related offenses after he allegedly molested a 9-year-old child.

Robbins is also facing charges of aggravated assault and assault of a law enforcement officer after he, allegedly, shot two officers after he barricaded himself inside his Bringhurst Street home on Saturday.

Officers were not injured in this shooting, as officials said their protective vests stopped the shots, but Robbins was wounded when officers returned fire.

Robbins, investigators said, was wanted for arrest since February of last year because of the allegations of unlawful contact with a minor.

Officials said he will be arrested and arraigned following his release from the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

