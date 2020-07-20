New Jersey

Flames Tear Through New Jersey Egg Farm

The fire burned through multiple buildings at a chicken and egg farm in Salem County

By David Chang and Dan Stamm

Firefighters spent hours battling a fire at a New Jersey chicken and egg farm Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The fire started at a building at the large facility at 112 Cemetery Road in Pilesgrove, Salem County, early Monday evening. It would spread to a total of three Red Bird Egg farm buildings.

Firefighters spent hours battling the flames and smoke with hot spots still burning as of daybreak Tuesday.

No people were hurt, the fire department said. However, their were several hundred thousand chickens inside the barns before they were engulfed in flames.

Crews from surrounding areas responded as firefighters dealt with a water shortage and hot conditions to battle the flames.

Some chickens were wandering around the charred debris Tuesday morning. It is unclear how many chickens were lost in the fire.

Perdue, which operates a facility at the location, said the damage was done to the neighboring egg farm, not their facility. A person who answered the phone for the egg farm said they couldn't comment Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a farm in Salem County, New Jersey. SkyForce10 was over the scene.

This wasn't the first time this farm caught fire. The fire chief said it also went up in flames while a smaller facility decades ago.

This article tagged under:

New JerseySALEM COUNTYWoodstownPilesgroveBuilding Fire
