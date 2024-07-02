Cheyney University no longer on probation, accreditation reaffirmed

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania is no longer on probation.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has reaffirmed the accreditation for the historically Black college.

Last fall, the Commission placed Cheyney on probation while citing deficiencies in areas including "ethics and integrity," "design and delivery of students learning experience" and compliance with financial planning.

The Commission said Cheyney is now in "now in compliance with those standards".

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"While we agree with this decision, we remain disappointed by the process to arrive at this long-overdue outcome and will continue to advocate for equity and transparency," the university said in a statement.

The Commission said Cheyney’s next evaluation visit is scheduled for 2030-2031