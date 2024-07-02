Pennsylvania

Cheyney University no longer on probation, accreditation reaffirmed

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania is no longer on probation.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has reaffirmed the accreditation for the historically Black college.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Last fall, the Commission placed Cheyney on probation while citing deficiencies in areas including "ethics and integrity," "design and delivery of students learning experience" and compliance with financial planning.

The Commission said Cheyney is now in "now in compliance with those standards".

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Colleges & Universities Jun 18

‘So many red flags': When colleges like UArts close, students are left scrambling

Delaware May 24

Delaware College of Art and Design to close its doors at end of spring semester

"While we agree with this decision, we remain disappointed by the process to arrive at this long-overdue outcome and will continue to advocate for equity and transparency," the university said in a statement.

The Commission said Cheyney’s next evaluation visit is scheduled for 2030-2031

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaColleges & Universities
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us