Leaders at Cheyney University are fighting to restore their reputation and demanding that the historically Black college's accreditation come off of probation.

The school's leaders told NBC10 that they were blindsided when they got the notice. They say what's frustrating them the most is that the institution telling them the university isn't in good standing won't elaborate on why.

"They have not disclosed what other information they used to make the final decision. They just went straight to probation," Cheyney University's president Aaron Walton said.

Back in 2023, the university was evaluated by its accreditor the Middle State Commission on Higher Education several times throughout the year.

Each time, representatives made recommendations on how the college could improve but never required Cheyney to make the changes in order to be deemed up to the accreditation standards.

But then, last November, the commission put a notice out that the historically Black college university was at risk of losing its accreditation while citing deficiencies in areas including "ethics and integrity," "design and delivery of students learning experience" and compliance with financial planning.

"We were shocked because we had two bodies come and review our work and find that we met all the standards and for Middle States to come and make a decision that was counter to the reports that they got from two groups that they sent to Cheyney was unusual," Walton said.

The university responded in a statement saying, "If we are to be an anchor to grow the Black and Brown middle class in Pennsylvania and beyond, we must be treated with the same amount of respect and deference afforded to our peer institutions who serve predominantly white students."

When asked if Walton believes that the race and demographic the school serves played a role in the commission's probation decision, he told NBC10, "I can’t tell you for sure, but I’m trying to reconcile what other issues could have played a role in the decision. I’m having a tough time finding anything contextual, factual that would lead to that.”

NBC10 reached out to the commission for details on these violations and it would not elaborate.

The commission is giving Cheyney University until March 1 to submit a teach-out plan explaining how students can still get their college education if the university loses its accreditation.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a letter that the commission made a "hasty decision" and showed "disregard of established procedure."

Shapiro also noted that "prior site visits have yielded only recommendations and collegial advice to Cheyney, which the University has adopted."

Shapiro, Walton and university trustee members are demanding the commission comes back to the discussion table and meet with the U.S. Department of Education in an effort to reverse this probation on a university that has paved the way for other HBCUs for nearly two centuries.

Friday marks Cheyney University's 187th anniversary. School leaders are going to host a number of celebratory events after they announce how they'll lead the nation's first HBCU out of this probationary status.