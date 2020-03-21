Chester

Chester Police Officer Dies On Duty After Medical Emergency

Flags will fly at half-staff for Officer Bronelle Barrett-Lee

A female police officer
City of Chester

Chester Police Officer Bronelle Barrett-Lee died on duty Saturday.

A police officer in the city of Chester passed away on duty after suffering an medical emergency, Chester's mayor said.

Officer Bronelle Barrett-Lee, a 20-year veteran of the police force, died on Saturday.

“On behalf of myself, the rest of Chester City Council, and the entire city of Chester, I offer my deepest, most heartfelt condolences to those who loved and personally knew Officer Lee," Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland said in a statement.

"I am filled with sadness to know that this community has lost one of its protectors. This city joins the Chester Police Department in mourning the loss of Officer Lee. At this time, I ask that we all keep her children, family and friends in prayer.”

Flags in the city of Chester will fly at half-staff starting Monday and until Lee's funeral.

