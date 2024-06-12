Uptick in crime prompts Chester to enforce summer curfew for teens

After seeing an uptick in criminal activity involving young people, police in Chester, Delaware County will enforce a youth curfew this summer.

Police said the enforcement of the city-wide curfew will help to "reduce juvenile victimization and criminal activity and advance public safety."

Parents are required to make sure their children are home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from June 1st through August 31st.

Exceptions will be made for those commuting to work or school activities, interstate travel, or if they are accompanied by their guardian, according to police.

"This summer, the City of Chester Police Department is asking that parents monitor the activity of their children and ensure that they are following the established curfew. It is illegal for parents to permit their children to violate curfew hours," the Chester Police Department said in a statement.

Police add that business owners could be fined if they allow unaccompanied minors into their establishments during the curfew.