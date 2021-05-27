Chester County Gymnastics Coach Charged With 200 Counts of Child Porn

A Chester County girl’s gymnastics coach has been arrested and charged with 200 counts of child pornography after police said they found him in possession of “hundreds of thousands” of videos and pictures of children getting abused.

The investigation into Spring City resident Gary Hutt, 45, began in March after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which told police that Yahoo had contacted them about someone using Yahoo email accounts to upload child porn.

Investigators traced Hutt’s IP address and executed a search warrant of his home. Hutt told detectives that one of the emails, but not the others, belonged to him, according to a criminal complaint. Police then found a notebook with the emails and corresponding passwords, according to the complaint.

Investigators took Hutt’s laptop, where they found “hundreds of thousands” of pictures and videos of kids as young as toddlers being raped and being forced to engage in sex acts with animals, the police affidavit said.

“The defendant possessed and shared child pornography showing the horrific abuse and dehumanization of scores of children,” District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement. “My office will prosecute his depraved behavior to the fullest extent possible.”

Hutt was being held in Chester County Prison on $100,000 bail. It was unclear whether he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Hutt was a gymnastics coach at Berks East Gymnastics in Parkerford, so prosecutors are asking that anyone with information contact Chester County Detective Ben Martin at 610-344-6866.