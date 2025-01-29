Pennsylvania

Former Chester City Police Chief charged in hit-and-run crash

Former Chester Police Chief Stephen Gretzky, who abruptly retired, is charged in a hit-and-run crash

By David Chang

A former Delaware County police chief who abruptly retired is charged in a hit and run crash, officials said. 

The crash occurred Monday morning on E. 22nd and Hyatt streets in Chester, Pennsylvania. Investigators said the driver of a black SUV struck a parked vehicle and then fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident. 

Investigators later identified the hit-and-run driver as former Chester City Police Commissioner Stephen Gretzky. 

Gretzky was arrested and charged with reckless driving, careless driving, duty to give information and render aid, and other related traffic offenses. 

On Tuesday, prior to the charges being announced, officials said Gretzky had retired from his role as police commissioner. 

