Body Found in Burned-Out Car in Cherry Hill Dealership Parking Lot

What to Know Investigators in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, searched for clues after a body was found inside a burning car.

The scene played out in the parking lot of a Route 70 car dealership Thursday night.

The person has yet to be identified.

Police found a fiery mystery in the parking lot outside of a Cherry Hill car dealership.

Cherry Hill police and firefighters were called to the parking lot off Route 70 West around 9:20 p.m. Thursday for the report of a burning car, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Once firefighters extinguished the sedan fire, a body was found inside, authorities said.

Investigators wearing face masks spent the night processing the burnt vehicle in the back of the Jaguar/Land Rover dealership lot and gathering evidence from inside.



As of Friday morning, no identity was given for the person found in the car.

Investigators called it an active death investigation and didn’t reveal any information about what might have led up to the person’s death.