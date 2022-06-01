After two years of COVID-related cancellations, Center City District SIPS returns to Philadelphia bars and restaurants just as temps heat up in 2022.

Starting June 1, the popular happy hour tradition will be back with deals at participating locations every Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31, 2022.

“After a two-year interruption due to COVID-19, we are thrilled to bring back SIPS,” Michelle Shannon, VP of marketing & communications for Center City District, said in a news release. “It will have a huge economic impact on our bars and restaurants who have worked hard to stay open and keep their staffs employed."

It will also be putting less of a dent in the wallets of Philadelphians looking to have a good time.

Half-priced appetizers, $6 cocktails, $5 wine and $4 beer will be offered at select Center City businesses looking to draw people back downtown.

#CCDSIPS is back! Now through 8/31 you can enjoy $4 beer, $5 wine, and $6 cocktails, like specialty cocktails featuring @hornitostequila, at participating Center City District SIPS locations, including Dilworth Park on Wednesdays from 4:30 - 7:30pm! https://t.co/H5MrEence6 pic.twitter.com/RFYBOuaBUX — Center City District (@ccdphila) June 1, 2022

If you decide to stay for a meal after happy hour, participating restaurants are offering 15% off dinner.

As workers are returning to the office, Center City District says the promotion "is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with friends and coworkers while supporting some of the city’s best culinary and entertainment venues."

Check out the list of dozens of locations getting involved here.

Not only is CCD bringing back Wednesday happy hour, but for 2022 they are expanding their support efforts with SIPS Style -- a weekly discount program that offers 25% off select services and products on Wednesdays throughout the summer.

You can view the names of participating shops, salons and more here.