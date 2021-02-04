Bucks County

Police Tell Residents in Bucks County Neighborhood to Shelter in Place

By Dan Stamm

Police vehicles and officers are seen on a sunny day on a Chalfont, Pennsylvania, street
NBC10 - Dave Palmer

People in a section of Chalfont in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, were urged to shelter in place Thursday afternoon.

"Residents located in the area of Valley View Road between Pleasant Avenue and Marion in Chalfont Borough are being advised to shelter in place due to ongoing police activity," the Central Bucks Regional Police Department said in a notification.

Police could be seen on a street in the area.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Investigators haven't revealed the reason for the order.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Bucks CountyChalfontpolice activity
