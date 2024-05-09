Student art installation at Philadelphia's American Jewish History Museum examines democracy

Students from Central High School now have their photography on display at Philadelphia’s Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History.

The Weitzman served as "Museum in Residence" throughout this school year in two “Theory of Knowledge” classes within Central’s International Baccalaureate program.

During the year, the museum's Director of Education Rebecca Krasner, worked with the students to critically examine and celebrate American democracy.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

58 students in total worked together to create a new art installation that features both images and essays in response to the question, " Where do you see the intersections of citizenship, community, and care in your lives?”

The project was inspired by the "American Creed: Citizen Power" multiplatform documentary PBS series.

“Central is one of the most diverse high schools in the country and some of the students are themselves immigrants," Krasner said in a statement. “While most of the students are not Jewish, many of their experiences parallel the stories that we tell throughout the Weitzman. We’re proud to incorporate their diverse experiences and voices into our galleries.”

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

You can see the student's work on display in the 2nd-floor atrium of The Weitzman now through May 27. All of the photographs and essays are also available for online viewing.