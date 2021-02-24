Philadelphia Police Block Center City Streets as Fire Burns Underground

Philadelphia police closed some Center City streets Wednesday morning due to an underground fire.

Smoke could be seen coming out of a manhole at 16th and Walnut streets just after 6:30 a.m. The area there has many stores, offices and even residences.

Walnut Street at 15th Street and 16th Street at Locust Street were closed. The exact extent of further road closures aren’t clear at this point, but pedestrians and drivers should avoid the area.

Several crews working right now including city crews, PECO, and fire. Smoke still coming up from underground. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/gLphMvgOKu — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) February 24, 2021

PECO and city crews were on the scene along with Philadelphia firefighters.

The cause of the fire wasn't initially revealed. A worker in the area, however, said they heard something sizzle before seeing smoke.

This story is developing and will be updated.