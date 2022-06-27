Caught on Video: ‘Massive' Shootout in South Philly Kills 2 Men

Video obtained by NBC10 shows the chaos on a South Philadelphia street after a deadly shootout sent neighbors running for cover last Thursday night.

Philadelphia police said two men were killed and two others were injured in the gunfire on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street. At least 30 shots were fired in what investigators are calling a "massive" shootout in the Grays Ferry neighborhood.

Police said they’re looking for four people who were involved in the deadly violence.

The video, obtained by NBC10 from police sources, shows the moments after three men drove up the block and began shooting. The Ring doorbell camera captured bullets flying through the street, neighbors running, and a man scrambling to hide underneath a car.

The video shows one man firing back at one of the shooters, but he's shot and falls. Then another shooter fires at 36-year-old Raheem Hargust and 36-year-old Vincent Jackson, both already on the ground.

Both men later died at the hospital, police said.

Hargust’s widow recalled the harrowing moments, “And I kept screaming where’s my husband at? And when his sister came out his grandmothers’ door, he was laying on the ground and the cops picked him up and put him in the cop car.”

She described her husband of 10 years as a loving, humble family man. Now, she said she wants justice.

“You took some valuable lives, you jeopardized children that [were] out here, starting a summer,” Hargust’s wife said. “You destroyed my family, his family, his mother, his father, his siblings. It’s gonna take us a long time to get over this senseless murder.”

Police are looking for four suspected shooters and a 2015 or 2017 silver Hyundai Sonata. Investigators said they believe the gunmen came to the block to kill Hargust and Jackson.

As of Monday afternoon, at least 251 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to police. That's down 6% from last year, which wound up the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.