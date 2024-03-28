New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone (D-6th dist.) is expected to speak out on Thursday over health concerns associated with the drug dietary supplement, tianeptine, which his office called 'gas station heroin.'

In an event scheduled for Thursday morning, Pallone is expected to issue, what his office said was a "call to action," over health risks tied to the ingestion of the dietary supplement, tianeptine, which is often sold under the label, "Neptune's Fix."

"We want people to stop taking it. We want stores to stop selling it and, we want people to be aware of how dangerous it is," he said on Thursday.

In a statement on the upcoming event, Pallone's office noted that, according to information from poison control centers, there 391 cases of tianeptine poisoning reported nationwide last year, including 27 in New Jersey.

Pallone will be joined by health officials during the Thursday event.

