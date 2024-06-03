OLNEY

Caught on Camera: Man breaks door in Olney church burglary

Police are on the lookout for a man who broke into St. Helena's Parish Church on May 21. The man was caught on security footage, even though, police said, he attempted to disconnect the church's surveillance cameras

By Hayden Mitman

This man is being sought by police after he was caught on camera breaking into St. Helena’s Parish Church in Olney.
Philadelphia Police Department

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify a man who can be seen on security footage breaking into a church in Olney before he burglarized the parish.

In footage that the Philadelphia Police Department has shared online, a man -- believed to be in his 30s or 40s -- can be seen as he walks to the back door of St. Helena’s Parish Church in Olney on May 21, at about 2:30 a.m.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to law enforcement officials, the man broke the back door of the church, located along the 6100 block of N. 5th Street in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, in order to steal from the building.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Once inside, police officials said, the man burglarized the church and disconnected the building's security cameras.

He was in the church for, what police said was, an "unknown amount of time," and took several items before he fled in an unknown direction.

Police described the man as having a medium build and a beard and he was wearing a light blue shirt, blue coat and dark-colored knit hat at the time of the break in.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Center City Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Triple shooting in Center City Philadelphia culminates violent weekend

The Lineup 16 mins ago

From celebration to chaos: The Lineup

Law enforcement officials said that if you see this suspect, do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

Anyone who may have information about this crime can submit tips via call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted online, here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

OLNEY
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us