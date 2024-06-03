Caught on Camera: Man breaks door in Olney church burglary

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify a man who can be seen on security footage breaking into a church in Olney before he burglarized the parish.

In footage that the Philadelphia Police Department has shared online, a man -- believed to be in his 30s or 40s -- can be seen as he walks to the back door of St. Helena’s Parish Church in Olney on May 21, at about 2:30 a.m.

According to law enforcement officials, the man broke the back door of the church, located along the 6100 block of N. 5th Street in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, in order to steal from the building.

Once inside, police officials said, the man burglarized the church and disconnected the building's security cameras.

He was in the church for, what police said was, an "unknown amount of time," and took several items before he fled in an unknown direction.

Police described the man as having a medium build and a beard and he was wearing a light blue shirt, blue coat and dark-colored knit hat at the time of the break in.

Law enforcement officials said that if you see this suspect, do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

Anyone who may have information about this crime can submit tips via call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted online, here.