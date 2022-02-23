Caught on Cam: Trio Tries to Steal, Then Crashes, Car With Kids Inside

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of three young men who tried to steal a car while two young children were inside – and then crashed the car when they bailed.

The attempted car theft happened around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 along the 200 block of South 45th Street in West Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a press release seeking the public’s help in finding the suspects.

The video shows the trio approaching the running car that was double parked with its hazard lights on. One of the three gets into the driver’s seat, while the other two seemingly try to open the passenger doors before quickly running off instead.

Police said the suspect in the driver’s seat drove “hundreds” of feet up the street.

Video then shows that suspect open the door and run away from the still-moving vehicle as it rear-ends a van seemingly stopped at a red light. Police said the two children inside the car were not injured.

All three suspects were wearing black jeans, with one wearing a black jacket and the other two wearing jackets that were a combination of black and either orange or red.

Anyone who spots the trio is asked to immediately call 911. People can also send anonymous tips by dialing or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submitting an online form.