South Philadelphia

Caught on cam: Officer injured as driver speeds along South Philly sidewalk

A surveillance camera captured some of the moments when a Philadelphia police officer suffered a minor injury in an attempt to stop the driver of a pickup truck that attempted to flee along a South Philly sidewalk

By Miguel Martinez-Valle and Hayden Mitman

A police officer suffered minor injuries, officials said, as they attempted to stop the driver of this truck along a South Philadelphia sidewalk on Tuesday morning.
A Philadelphia police officer was injured in a crash on Tuesday when a truck driver fled down a South Philadelphia sidewalk and refused to stop as officers approached the vehicle.

Much of the incident was caught on camera in video that has been obtained by NBC10.

NBC10 has obtained surveillance footage that shows the moments when police try to confront a pickup driver who had fled a police stop along a South Philly sidewalk.

The incident began just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, when, officials said, police officers were attempting to pull over the driver of a red pickup truck near the intersection of 9th Street and Snyder Avenue.

At that time, as can be seen in the video obtained by NBC10, the driver attempted to avoid the police by driving onto the sidewalk, only to be halted by a police vehicle.

The driver then reverses down the sidewalk as officers shout and attempt to get the driver to exit the vehicle, as can be seen in the footage.

"We thought we were going to get hit for sure because I couldn’t go any faster without going through the stop sign so I had to get to the next stop sign to get to the side and he almost took the whole side of my truck off when he went by me," said one witness who declined to be identified in this story.

At some point in this incident, the officers break a window in the truck and, it appears, they deploy a taser on the driver. The driver, as can be seen in the footage, accelerates, pushing the officers aside as the vehicle heads back down the sidewalk.

Eventually, police said that they were able to arrest the driver of this truck, but, contacted Tuesday afternoon, officials did not share the driver's identity and have not said just what charges the individual may face as a result of this incident.

The officer that was hurt was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, they were expected to be treated and released.

South Philadelphia
