Caught on Cam: Duo Armed With Machine Guns Kill Man Pumping Gas in Philly

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two gunmen seen in surveillance video fatally shooting a man at a Philadelphia gas station

By Christine Mattson

Surveillance video captured the moments two gunmen opened fire on a man pumping gas in East Mount Airy Monday afternoon.

The video released by Philadelphia police shows two people dressed in black and armed with machine guns get out of a red car. They then run towards a man pumping gas in the middle of the Gulf station located at 1060 East Mount Airy Avenue.

Police said both shooters fired at the victim several times, leaving him shot throughout his body. The 31-year-old man died from his injuries, police said.

According to police, the suspects were driving a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with New Jersey license plate V62-PWX, and were last seen fleeing west on Mount Airy Ave around 2:30 pm Monday.

Philadelphia police said to contact 911 immediately if anyone sees the suspects or has information. They can also call the PPD’s homicide unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

