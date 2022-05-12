Caught on Cam: Duo Armed With Machine Guns Kill Man Pumping Gas in Philly

Surveillance video captured the moments two gunmen opened fire on a man pumping gas in East Mount Airy Monday afternoon.

The video released by Philadelphia police shows two people dressed in black and armed with machine guns get out of a red car. They then run towards a man pumping gas in the middle of the Gulf station located at 1060 East Mount Airy Avenue.

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 14th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/jFeHLdDzUq pic.twitter.com/F5iCZRevCG — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 12, 2022

Police said both shooters fired at the victim several times, leaving him shot throughout his body. The 31-year-old man died from his injuries, police said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, the suspects were driving a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with New Jersey license plate V62-PWX, and were last seen fleeing west on Mount Airy Ave around 2:30 pm Monday.

Philadelphia police said to contact 911 immediately if anyone sees the suspects or has information. They can also call the PPD’s homicide unit at 215-686-3334/3335.