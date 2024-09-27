Camden

New Jersey nonprofit named finalist for Chick-fil-A's True Inspiration Awards

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A nonprofit in Camden, New Jersey, is getting national recognition for making a big difference.

Cathedral Kitchen -- the largest emergency food provider in Camden -- is one of only 30 charities across the United States that have been named a finalist for Chick-fil-A's True Inspiration Awards.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The top prize is a $350,000 grant, and now the organization that feeds hungry families daily needs your vote.

You can do that through the Chick-fil-A app by clicking on the northeast region.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10's morning anchor, Erin Coleman, is a member of the Board of Directors for Cathedral Kitchen and has highlighted the organization in the past for its important work nourishing people within the community.

NBC10's Erin Coleman heads to Camden's Cathedral Kitchen to chat with Tashe Mattison as she pays it forward by teaching culinary skills to cooks under difficult circumstances. Mattison was there herself, but is now eyeing on brining her juices to others after earning a culinary grant.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

North Philadelphia 14 mins ago

One hurt as fistfight in SEPTA subway stairwell escalates into gunfire

North Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Man with crowbar shot after being kicked out of late-night club, police say

IM ABLE Foundation, a non-profit organization located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, is also in the running for the Chick-fil-A grant.

Voting ends Sept. 30. For more information, visit www.chick-fil-a.com/true-inspiration-awards.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

CamdenNew Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us