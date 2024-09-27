New Jersey nonprofit named finalist for Chick-fil-A's True Inspiration Awards

A nonprofit in Camden, New Jersey, is getting national recognition for making a big difference.

Cathedral Kitchen -- the largest emergency food provider in Camden -- is one of only 30 charities across the United States that have been named a finalist for Chick-fil-A's True Inspiration Awards.

The top prize is a $350,000 grant, and now the organization that feeds hungry families daily needs your vote.

You can do that through the Chick-fil-A app by clicking on the northeast region.

NBC10's morning anchor, Erin Coleman, is a member of the Board of Directors for Cathedral Kitchen and has highlighted the organization in the past for its important work nourishing people within the community.

NBC10's Erin Coleman heads to Camden's Cathedral Kitchen to chat with Tashe Mattison as she pays it forward by teaching culinary skills to cooks under difficult circumstances. Mattison was there herself, but is now eyeing on brining her juices to others after earning a culinary grant.

IM ABLE Foundation, a non-profit organization located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, is also in the running for the Chick-fil-A grant.

Voting ends Sept. 30. For more information, visit www.chick-fil-a.com/true-inspiration-awards.