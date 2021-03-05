What to Know In plenty of time for the summer season, a beloved Jersey Shore attraction will be reopened after a devastating fire.

The Jan. 30 fire at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City destroyed a building that housed the park’s arcade and offices, a fast-food restaurant, a juice bar and a construction company office. But no injuries were reported in the early morning blaze, and the fire did not damage the park’s outdoor area or its rides.

The park's owner says Castaway Cove will reopen March 27.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental, saying it was caused by “an undetermined electrical source” near the front of a building that was destroyed.

The park’s owner says it will reopen March 27.