Massive Fire at Playland's Castaway Cove on Ocean City Boardwalk Was Accidental

Investigators, including the ATF and Ocean City Fire Department, revealed the incident was an accidental fire from an undetermined electrical source near the front of the building. 

By David Chang

A massive fire that damaged part of a popular Jersey Shore amusement park last month was accidental, investigators announced Monday. 

On Jan. 30, a four-alarm fire destroyed the building that housed an arcade and offices at Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The blaze also destroyed a juice bar, a Dairy Queen and Hamburger Construction Company business. No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported. 

The outdoor area of the amusement park, including the ride attractions, was not damaged during the fire. The owner of Playland’s Castaway Cove said he’ll be able to open the park in the spring while rebuilding the structure. 

